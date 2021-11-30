MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Corruption allegations: Anil Deshmukh appears before inquiry commission

Anil Deshmukh, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, is currently in judicial custody.

PTI
November 30, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

Former Maharashtra home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appeared before a commission probing corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, is currently in judicial custody.

On Friday, special PMLA court judge H S Satbhai had allowed Deshmukh’s production warrant for appearance before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission.

The Maharashtra government had in March this year formed the single-member commission of Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe the allegations of corruption levelled by Param Bir Singh against the then state home minister and NCP leader Deshmukh.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.
PTI
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #India #Param Bir Singh
first published: Nov 30, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.