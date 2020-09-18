Coronavirus wrap September 18 | New Zealand reports zero COVID-19 cases; Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut tests positive

India has recorded more than 52.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,4372 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 41.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,06,615 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3 crore infections and over 9.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> One in seven volunteers have complained of side effects, including weakness, muscle pain and rise in body temperature, after being injected with Sputnik V -- Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 -- according to the country’s health minister.

>> The Indian Medical Association (IMA) published a list of 382 doctors who died due to COVID-19 and demanded that they be treated as 'martyrs'.

>> New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out.

>> Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth member of the state Cabinet to contract the infection. Raut (63) is also the working president of the state Congress.

>> The Union health ministry sent a high-level Central team to Jammu amid rise in COVID-19 cases being reported in the district.

>> Noting that many people have asked him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would want COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make 'our planet healthy'.