Coronavirus wrap October 16 | Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad tests COVID-19 positive; Sikkim to reopen schools from October 19

India recorded more than 73.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.12 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.04 lakh are active cases, while over 64.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.2 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories.

Globally, there have been over 3.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.93 lakh people have died so far.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Remdesivir, the antiviral drug that's widely prescribed, against COVID-19 has no substantial effect on mortality, initiation of ventilation or duration of hospital stay, as per global clinical trial by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found. The results of the Solidarity trial conducted on 11,266 hospitalised patients in 30 countries found remdesivir, along with three other repurposed drugs -- hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon -- to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality.

>> The Union Health Ministry deputed high-level central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as these states are reporting a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

>> The ministry said the results boosted by 22 states/UTs, which demonstrated better performance, are reporting even lower deaths per million compared to national average. It said the case fatality rate has been on downside continuously and at current figure of 1.52 percent, its lowest since March 22.

>> Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

>> The Sikkim government has decided to reopen all schools in the Himalayan state from October 19 in a graded manner, an official said.

>> Improper disinfection at a hospital in China's Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official said.