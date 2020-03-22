Coronavirus Wrap I What you need to know about all that happened today

Here are some of the big developments on March 22 on the coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe.

WHAT HAPPENED TODAY:

Death toll rises, active cases advance | The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven in the country, while the total number of cases rose to 360 as fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country on Sunday. The data includes 63 cases in Maharashtra (three foreigners), followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals, according to the ministry data;

Govt locks down 75 coronavirus affected districts | The centre and state governments announced a complete shutdown of 75 districts across the country where COVID-19 cases have been reported. The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala;

In a first, NSE allows stock brokers to work from home | To ensure the soundness of the Indian stock market in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) temporarily allowed dealers and employees of brokers to log into trading systems from remote locations to carry out day-to-day activities;

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces virtual shutdown | Section 144 to be enforced in Maharashtra from tomorrow (March 23) morning​. Banks, essential services, stock exchanges will be open. Trains and buses have been stopped. State transit buses and private buses also stopped. Other buses shall be used only and only if there is an emergency. Thackeray also said, "Churches, temples, masjids will remain closed. But, grocery, medical outlets will be open."​

Lockdown on all trains, metro and inter-state bus services until March 31 | The government said all train, metro and inter-state services will remain suspended until March 31 as part of renewed efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. Only goods trains have been exempted from the list of suspended train services;

People embrace 'Janta Curfew' | PM Narendra Modi had proposed 'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. General life came to a standstill. as seen in the picture below. (A shot of Cannaught Place in Delhi which generally bustles with thousands of people wore a desert look on Sunday) (Photo: Shome Basu);

India salutes first responders | People came out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Reuters);

THE BIG NUMBERS:

75: Number of districts under lockdown | The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala;

329: The number of active virus cases in India | The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country stands at 329 so far, and 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while seven have died, taking the total number of cases to 360, including 41 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said;

REMEMBER, STAY SAFE:

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, in most people. Older adults and people with existing health problems are more vulnerable as the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Good news: the vast majority of people recover.

Do The Five:

1. Hands: Wash them often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under finger nails before rinsing off.

2. Elbow: Cough into it, turning your face away from a person near you.

3. Sick? Stay indoors.

4. Safe distance: Maintain enough space between others.

5. Face off: Don’t touch your face, nose and eyes.

You should wash your phone too. Here’s how

IN GLOBAL NEWS:

Trump accuses China of being 'very secretive' about COVID-19 | "Just so you understand, China is not a beneficiary here. China has thousands and thousands of people. China has gone through hell over this. They've gone through hell. I've had conversations with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I just wish they could have told us earlier. They knew they had a problem earlier. I wish they could have said that," Trump said;

Italy reports almost 800 new virus deaths, new daily record | Italy on Saturday reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw its toll shoot up to 4,825 -- 38.3 percent of the world's total. The number of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578, another record;

| The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic will be "quite severe," but a long expansionary period and high employment rates mean the global economy should weather the current shock, a top International Monetary Fund official said.