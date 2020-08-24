Coronavirus wrap August 24 | Usain Bolt tests positive; Hong Kong reports first COVID-19 re-infection

India has recorded more than 31.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's latest update. Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases and over 23.38 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Metro train services may be allowed in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, officials said on August 24.

>> The University Grants Commission (UGC) asked higher education, research institutes to deploy RT-PCR machines in district hospitals, laboratories.

>> Karnataka government issued revised guidelines for inter-state travellers, with a host of relaxations being introduced by the state government, including no mandatory 14-day quarantine and no hand stamping for incoming travellers.

>> BP drugs may improve COVID-19 survival rates, particularly in patients with hypertension, a study said.

>> Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Ahmedabad civic body said it has decided to denotify some designated COVID-19 hospitals in view of the falling number of coronavirus cases in the city. In the first phase, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) denotified nine private hospitals.

>> Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Researchers at the University of Hong Kong claimed to have proved that a Hong Kong man was infected with COVID-19 for the second time in a first such documented case. The 33-year-old was discharged from a hospital in April after he recovered from an initial bout. He tested positive for the virus again after returning from Spain earlier this month.

>> US allows emergency use of blood plasma treatment for coronavirus patients.