Coronavirus Vaccine Update | Need To Examine If Vaccinated Persons Can Spread COVID-19: Pfizer Chairman

Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla said at NBC’s ‘Dateline’ that more studies need to be conducted to ascertain whether a person who has been administered shots of the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech can spread the virus.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 08:18 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Scientists who developed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine do not know for certain if the novel coronavirus can be transmitted after vaccination, Albert Bourla, the chairman of American pharma giant, has said at a recent interview. He said it is not clear if people who take Pfizer vaccine shots will still pose the threat of spreading the deadly virus.

According to a Business Insider report, Bourla said at NBC’s ‘Dateline’ that more studies need to be conducted to ascertain whether a person who has been administered shots of the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech can spread the virus.

‘Dateline NBC’ host Lester Holt had asked Bourla: “Even though I have had the protection, am I still able to transmit it to other people?” The Pfizer chairman responded to this saying: “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know.”

Pfizer has claimed that their coronavirus vaccine has proven to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection during the human clinical trials. The United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Bahrain have already approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 5, 2020 08:18 pm

