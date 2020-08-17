172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|coronavirus-vaccine-update-august-17-china-grants-its-first-vaccine-patent-russia-may-roll-out-maiden-batch-soon-5719481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine update August 17 | China grants its first vaccine patent; Russia may roll out maiden batch soon

US drug developer Novavax said it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Moneycontrol News

From Novavax starting its mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa to China granting the country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent, here are all the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and its candidates:

Novavax begins mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

US drug developer Novavax said on August 17 that it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa as the country experiences a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Phase 2b trial study of NVX-CoV2373 will be conducted on 2,665 healthy adults and will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity in about 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults, the company said in a statement.

Close

"Because South Africa is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 infections, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy, along with additional safety and immunogenicity data for NVX-CoV2373," said Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn.

related news

China grants country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on August 16. The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Saudi Arabia said it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine this month. CanSino said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the first batch of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine, 'Sputnik V' has been produced and is ready to be rolled out by the end of this month.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #coronavirus vaccine #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.