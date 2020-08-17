Coronavirus vaccine update August 17 | China grants its first vaccine patent; Russia may roll out maiden batch soon

From Novavax starting its mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa to China granting the country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent, here are all the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and its candidates:

US drug developer Novavax said on August 17 that it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa as the country experiences a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Phase 2b trial study of NVX-CoV2373 will be conducted on 2,665 healthy adults and will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity in about 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults, the company said in a statement.

"Because South Africa is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 infections, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy, along with additional safety and immunogenicity data for NVX-CoV2373," said Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn.

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on August 16. The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Saudi Arabia said it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine this month. CanSino said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the first batch of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine, 'Sputnik V' has been produced and is ready to be rolled out by the end of this month.