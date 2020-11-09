Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress.

1 | AIIMS Director says easy availability likely only by early 2022; masks are here to stay: As Indians eagerly await a COVID-19 vaccine launch, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said average Indian will have to wait till 2022 to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Guleria, who is also a member of the national task force on the coronavirus management in the country, said it will take "more than a year" for a vaccine to be easily available in the Indian markets.

2 | AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine data this year: AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates reiterated that it expects data from late-stage trials of the vaccine later this year. The company has taken on the development of Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine, scoring billions in funding and signing multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world.

3 | India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late: An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far shown it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters. Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run ICMR, had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year. “The vaccine has shown good efficacy,” senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task force, said. “It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available.”

