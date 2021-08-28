Coronavirus update | India's new cases jump to 2-month high

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on August 28, with 46,759 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The active cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day.

The total death toll has now climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities reported, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 percent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The southern state of Kerala has reported 32,801 cases in the past 24 hours and it has been reporting over 30,000 cases for three days now.

Meanwhile, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 percent. It has been below 3 percent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 percent.

This has been below 3 percent for 64 days now, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,52,802, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 62.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Saturday morning.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)