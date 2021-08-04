Coronavirus Update: India records 42,625 COVID-19 cases and 562 deaths in a day

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said the pace of vaccination across the country is amongst the fastest in the world. (Representative image)

With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.

The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent, according to the data.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.