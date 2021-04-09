Coronavirus update | India administers 9.78 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in 84 days

Some states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra and Odisha, have complained of a scarcity of vaccines during the second wave that has forced some centres to turn away people. (Representative Image)

Amid complaints of coronavirus vaccine shortage, India successfully administered over 32 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on April 9. With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country in 84 days rose to 9.78 crore.

Out of the 32,16,949 vaccine doses that were given till 8 pm on April 9, as many as 28,24,066 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,92,883 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the Centre's provisional report.

Out of the total of 9,78,71,045 vaccine doses that have been given till now, 89,87,818 were given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,78,562 HCWs who have taken the second dose. As many as 98,65,504 frontline workers (FLWs) have so far got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while another 46,56,236 FLWs have got their second dose.

A total of 2,81,30,126 beneficiaries aged over 45 years and below 59 years got their first dose; 5,79,276 people aged over 45 years and below 59 years have got their second dose. Another 3,85,92,532 persons aged above 60 years have got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 15,80,991 have got the second dose.

India's coronavirus vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, 2021. Currently, two vaccines have been approved for emergency use in the country -- Oxford-AstraZaeneca's Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The Centre allowed the vaccination of all persons aged above 45 years from April 1, 2021.

