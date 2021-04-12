Coronavirus Update | India added over 9 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Coronavirus

More than six lakh new coronavirus infections were reported globally on April 11, of which, India accounted for around 1.70 lakh COVID-19 cases, i.e., about 27 percent of the total coronavirus cases recorded worldwide.

In the past week, between April 5 and April 11, India added 9.37 lakh COVID-19 cases. With an average of over one lakh fresh infections recorded daily, the country saw a 70 percent increase in coronavirus cases as against the previous week’s tally.

Over the past week, India’s coronavirus tally rose from less than 1.2 crore to more than 1.3 crore. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country also increased by over 4.5 lakh in the last seven days. India’s current active COVID-19 caseload is 12 lakh; it was 7.41 lakh on April 5.

India’s active coronavirus caseload was the highest on September 17, when it had reached 10.17 lakh, during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. Thereafter, the country saw a declining trend in COVID-19 cases for the next five months.

The second wave of the pandemic started from mid-February and daily COVID-19 cases have been constantly rising since in several states.

Through it all, Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state, with over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases being added on April 11, accounting for 37 percent of the country’s total registered cases.

Other states reporting alarming number of cases daily are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.