Coronavirus update | Delhi records lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since May

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate is on the decline and is currently at its lowest since May, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on December 16. After months, Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate slipped below two percent on December 15.

Speaking about the positive sign, Satyendra Jain said: “There were 1,617 COVID-19 cases in Delhi yesterday. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the outbreak has been declining. The positivity rate was 1.9 percent yesterday (probably the lowest ever) and I would still like to request people to wear masks. The mask campaign started by the Delhi government also seems to have a great effect.”

Commenting on the availability of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the National Capital, Jain pointed out that though there is 80-90 percent occupancy in some private hospitals, overall 50 percent ICU beds are currently available.

When asked if the number of coronavirus tests being conducted can be increased to 1 lakh, the Delhi health minister said: “Now the positivity has reduced significantly. WHO says that the positivity should be less than eight percent and it is optimum till five percent. So far, the positivity rate has been up to five percent, which indicates there has been sufficient testing. Since we have now two percent positivity rate, let us wait till how long it lasts.”

He, however, clarified that this is no guarantee that the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi is over, as fresh cases are still being reported.

