Coronavirus update | Delhi records lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since May

After months, Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate slipped below two percent on December 15, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain informed.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 05:16 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate is on the decline and is currently at its lowest since May, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on December 16. After months, Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate slipped below two percent on December 15.

Speaking about the positive sign, Satyendra Jain said: “There were 1,617 COVID-19 cases in Delhi yesterday. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the outbreak has been declining. The positivity rate was 1.9 percent yesterday (probably the lowest ever) and I would still like to request people to wear masks. The mask campaign started by the Delhi government also seems to have a great effect.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Commenting on the availability of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the National Capital, Jain pointed out that though there is 80-90 percent occupancy in some private hospitals, overall 50 percent ICU beds are currently available.

When asked if the number of coronavirus tests being conducted can be increased to 1 lakh, the Delhi health minister said: “Now the positivity has reduced significantly. WHO says that the positivity should be less than eight percent and it is optimum till five percent. So far, the positivity rate has been up to five percent, which indicates there has been sufficient testing. Since we have now two percent positivity rate, let us wait till how long it lasts.”

He, however, clarified that this is no guarantee that the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi is over, as fresh cases are still being reported.

With ANI inputs

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 positive #Delhi #Satyendra Jain
first published: Dec 16, 2020 05:16 pm

