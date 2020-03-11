Coronavirus reaches Mumbai, two patients in city hospital test positive for COVID-19

Two people in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. This takes the total number of positive cases reported so far in Maharashtra to seven.

"Two patients admitted at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. These patients will undergo a second test," a BMC spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The spokesperson said that so far no other patients have been quarantined.



Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for #Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now.

— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

News agency ANI also tweeted that two patients have been tested positive.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country so far has risen to 62, including 10 new positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases also include 16 Italian tourists, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, five positive cases have been reported in Delhi, whereas nine persons were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday evening.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.

Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.