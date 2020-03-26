App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus rumours | Audio clip suggesting 59 COVID-19 cases in Nagpur is fake

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deemed the audio clip a fake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Several fake messages in the form of text, audio, and video have been doing rounds on the internet amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world. One such audio clip claims that Nagpur has tested 59 positive cases of COVID-19, including three doctors. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deemed the audio clip a fake.

“An audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases including 3 doctors. The assertion made in the audio is FAKE. Please DO NOT forward such fake audio clips,” the PIB tweeted.

related news

Also check: Coronavirus India live updates

To counter misinformation and fake forwards, the government has set up a MyGov Corona HelpDesk on WhatsApp for Indian users to ask queries and get information related to coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also collaborated with WhatsApp for the same and launched a chatbot.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID19

