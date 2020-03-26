Coronavirus rumours | Audio clip suggesting 59 COVID-19 cases in Nagpur is fake

Several fake messages in the form of text, audio, and video have been doing rounds on the internet amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world. One such audio clip claims that Nagpur has tested 59 positive cases of COVID-19, including three doctors. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deemed the audio clip a fake.



An audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases including 3 doctors

The assertion made in the audio is #FAKE. Please DO NOT forward such fake audio clips. pic.twitter.com/u29ROXWaf0 Close March 26, 2020

“An audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases including 3 doctors. The assertion made in the audio is FAKE. Please DO NOT forward such fake audio clips,” the PIB tweeted.

Also check: Coronavirus India live updates

To counter misinformation and fake forwards, the government has set up a MyGov Corona HelpDesk on WhatsApp for Indian users to ask queries and get information related to coronavirus, aka COVID-19.