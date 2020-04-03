App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Youth campaign #50MealPackChallenge delivers 5 lakh meals to the needy during lockdown

The campaign, #50MealPackChallenge, is aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they added in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A youth-driven campaign, with the help of Delhi Police and a government PSU, has served five lakh meals in less than a week to the underprivileged and daily-wagers during the lockdown period, the organisers said on April 3.

The campaign, #50MealPackChallenge, is aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they added in a statement.

The #50MealPackChallenge adopts an innovative approach to tackle the problem of widespread hunger among daily wagers, migrant labourers during the lockdown period, they said.

Close

They utilise the state machinery for their operations and for maintaining the supply chain. The group is working in collaboration with the Delhi Police and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, (NAFED), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), the statement said.

Five lakh meals have been served through the campaign in less than a week, it added.

A “50 meal pack” contains uncooked ration in a carry bag for preparing 50 meals. .

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.