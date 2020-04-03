Coronavirus pandemic | Youth campaign #50MealPackChallenge delivers 5 lakh meals to the needy during lockdown

A youth-driven campaign, with the help of Delhi Police and a government PSU, has served five lakh meals in less than a week to the underprivileged and daily-wagers during the lockdown period, the organisers said on April 3.

The campaign, #50MealPackChallenge, is aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they added in a statement.

The #50MealPackChallenge adopts an innovative approach to tackle the problem of widespread hunger among daily wagers, migrant labourers during the lockdown period, they said.

They utilise the state machinery for their operations and for maintaining the supply chain. The group is working in collaboration with the Delhi Police and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, (NAFED), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), the statement said.

Five lakh meals have been served through the campaign in less than a week, it added.

A “50 meal pack” contains uncooked ration in a carry bag for preparing 50 meals. .