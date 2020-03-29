App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Woman dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai: Maha toll reaches 7

The woman was admitted to a civic hospital here on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress, the official said. "She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing.

The test reports of a 40-year-old woman who died in Mumbai on Saturday have come out positive for coronavirus, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra to seven, a civic official said on Sunday.

The woman was admitted to a civic hospital here on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress, the official said. "She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing.

The report came out positive for coronavirus. She is the seventh person who died of COVID-19 in the state," the official said.

"The woman was complaining of breathlessness and chest pain since the last three-four days. She was also suffering from hypertension," the official added.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #death toll #Maharashtra

