Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Uttar Pradesh reports 16 new cases, total reaches 88

Of the 88 COVID-19 patients, 14 have fully recovered and discharged. Gautam Buddh Nagar district alone has reported 36 cases, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sixteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 88, officials said. Of the 88 COVID-19 patients, 14 have fully recovered and discharged. Gautam Buddh Nagar district alone has reported 36 cases, they said.

"So far, the number of samples which tested coronavirus positive is 88. Of this, 14 patients have fully recovered and discharged. The maximum 36 cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, where 31 were from just one factory," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday.

"In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person."

Prasad said of the total cases reported so far, 44 are from two clusters.

related news

Cluster containment work is on, he said, explaining that if more than one patient is reported in a cluster, every house in a radius of three kilometre is thoroughly scanned and if any symptom is reported, the residents of the said house are quarantined and their samples tested.

"If just a single case is reported in a cluster, we do containment in a radius of one kilometre," Prasad said, adding so far 2,430 samples have been sent to different laboratories, of which 2,305 have tested negative.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Uttar Pradesh

