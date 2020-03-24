App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | UP govt issues orders on not stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities

Vehicles supplying water, material used for making hand sanitizers, medicines among others should not be stopped, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

In a bid to prevent shortage of essential commodities in the locked down districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives on not stopping the vehicles carrying these items.

"Some restrictions have been imposed because of the lockdown in some districts on movement of vehicles and trucks carrying goods have been stopped. This could lead to shortage of essential commodities,” the directives issued by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, police commissioners of Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs), the official said trucks carrying essential commodities should not be stopped on the national highways and expressways, and it should be ensured that they do not face any problems because of the lockdown.

Vehicles supplying water, material used for making hand sanitizers, medicines among others should not be stopped, he said.

Awasthi also directed the officials concerned to issue passes to the employees of Railways, Posts and Telegraph departments among others, as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, to reach their places of work.

The directives come amidst complaints and fears that local shopkeepers could face shortage of commodities.

There were also reports that vehicles carrying goods were being stopped from entering the locked down districts because of which the distributors were not able to supply them to shopkeepers.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:40 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.