App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Those revealing identity of patients to face action

Taking cognisance of a complaint from a relative of a Pune-based patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said police have been asked to monitor social media posts

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Authorities in Pune have warned of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of a complaint from a relative of a Pune-based patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said police have been asked to monitor social media posts and take appropriate action in such matters.

"The police have been asked to monitorsocial media platforms through their cyber cell to make sure that no rumours are spread and the identity of patients should not be revealed," Mhaisekar said.

Close

If the identity of a patient is revealed, the person and his family could face social hardships, he noted.

related news

"So, there is a need to be more socially concerned about these issues. We have been making appeals since day one, but despite that, some people are spreading wrong and misleading information on social media, and we have received one such complaint," he said.

Mhaisekar said the Pune Police's cyber cell is keeping a close watch on rumour-mongers and those revealing the identity of coronavirus patients.

He assured that appropriate penal action will be taken against such people.

A relative of one of the COVID-19 patients on Wednesday wrote to the divisional commissioner, alleging that information about the infected person was revealed on social media and this has led his family to face hardships.

"The family is facing a social boycott-like situation", he said.

The complainant sought action against those who revealed the identity of the patient on social media.

So far, 11 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra, including eight in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #pune

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.