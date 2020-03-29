App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Railways Traffic Service Association donates Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The body of IRTS officers has reiterated its commitment to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and services across the nation by working 24/7 during the lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) Association has donated Rs 5 lakh as its initial contribution to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In the middle of an unprecedented crisis faced by our nation and amid the coronavirus lockdown involving every citizen of India, the IRTS association has risen to the occasion and is donating Rs 5 lakhs to PM-CARES as its 'initial contribution' to combat COVID-19," the association said in a statement.

On Saturday, Modi announced setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The association said, "the IRTS officers are playing a pivotal role in maintaining the supply of essential commodities in different parts of the country by running freight trains while keeping in mind the norms of social distancing during the goods loading and unloading operations".

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday thanked the association for the contribution.

"Our Railways connects people and powers our nation's progress. The IRTS family is adding valuable power to the fight against COVID-19. Thank you!," the PM tweeted.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 06:55 pm

