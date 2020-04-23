App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Quarantined migrant workers in Rajasthan thank villagers by painting chipped school walls

Across the country, lakhs of migrants have been left stranded by the strict lockdown meant to break the chain of transmission of the virus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Labourers paint the walls of a school in Rajasthan (Parveen Kaswan, IFS/Twitter)
Amid the coronavirus chaos, a group of migrant labourers, who are being quarantined at two schools in Rajasthan, offered to paint the walls, reported NDTV.

About 54 workers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, quarantined in the Shaheed Sitaram Kumawat and Seth KL Tambi Government Higher Secondary schools in Palsana town, added colour to their temporary abode by painting the chipped walls.

The men, who worked in the construction industry before the lockdown, were walking home when they were stopped by police and brought to the school. Subsequently, the village chief and the school principals made the necessary arrangements for their stay. These labourers were so humbled by the services provided by the villagers that they thought of giving back and decided to paint the walls of the schools.

"They give us such good food - jalebi, kheer and tea and biscuits. So we volunteered to paint the school," Shankar Singh, who hails from Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, said.

The workers have been staying in the village for the past 22 days.

"When the SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) asked if we could house some migrants in our village, we readily agreed. We are making arrangements for food and lodging at our own cast; the entire village came forward to help," said Roop Singh Shekhawat, the village sarpanch.

Across the country, lakhs of migrants have been left stranded by the strict lockdown meant to break the chain of transmission of the virus. Many, left without money, food and shelter, have been forced to walk thousands of kilometres in searing heat to return home.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Haryana #India #Madhya Pradesh #migrant workers #Rajasthan #Uttar Pradesh

