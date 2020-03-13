Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi Gujarat visit postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat from March 21 has been put off due to the coronavirus scare, it was announced here on March 13.

Making the announcement about deferment of the PM's visit, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said new dates will be finalised later.

"In view of the current situation which has arisen due to the coronavirus and a recent central government advisory asking states to avoid organising any large gatherings or seminars, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat on March 21 and 22 has been postponed," he said.

Notably, no positive case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has been reported so far in the home state of Modi.

Patel said the state government is taking all necessary steps to avoid the spread of the virus in view of positive cases reported from neigbhouring Maharashtra and some other states.

Earlier, authorities had announced that Modi will be in Gujarat for two days to inaugurate a host of projects.

On March 21, he was expected to address a large gathering in Vadodara.

On the same day, he was scheduled to visit Kevadiya in Narmada district to inaugurate a clutch of new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity.

On March 22, the PM was scheduled to inaugurate an 800-bed facility of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC), popularly known as UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.