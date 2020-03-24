App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi, Afghanistan President Ghani discuss COVID-19 situation

Both the leaders exchanged Navroz greetings, noting that the festival symbolises the shared heritage and cultural linkages between the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on March 24 discussed the evolving situation in the region arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to boost cooperation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Both the leaders exchanged Navroz greetings, noting that the festival symbolises the shared heritage and cultural linkages between the two countries.

"The leaders discussed the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed their commitment to boost cooperation," the statement said.

On March 23, Modi thanked President Ghani for his contribution to the coronavirus emergency fund.

"Thank you Afghanistan, for contributing $1 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund in solidarity with our South Asian neighbourhood. Tashakkur President Ashraf Ghani," the prime minister had tweeted.

Besides Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal have contributed to the fund.

Addressing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders and representatives on March 15, Modi had proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of $10 million from India.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Afghanistan #Ashraf Ghani #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

