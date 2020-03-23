App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Over 36 Madhya Pradesh districts under lockdown

Six people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus so far - one from Bhopal and five from Jabalpur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 36 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far declared lockdown in view of the growing threat of coronavirus in the state.

The lockdown period in districts varies from 72 hours to April 3, official sources said.

State capital Bhopal, Tikamgarh, Dindori, Raisen, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Datia, Morena, Hoshangabad, Umaria and Anooppur will remain under lockdown till March 31, while Narsinghpur will remain so till April 3.

Besides, Indore, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Rewa, Shivpuri, Katni, Gwalior and Bhind will be locked down till March 24, Shahdol, Alirajpur till March 23, Dewas, Neemuch, Singrauli, Guna, Ratlam, Mandla, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Seoni, Ujjain, Sheopur, Jhabua, Vidisha till March 25, Jabalpur till March 26.

Betul and Chhindwara will be under lockdown till further orders, the sources said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in all these districts, they said.

"With an aim to check the spread of coronavirus, Indore will be locked down from March 23 till March 25," Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi told reporters after the district administration issued orders to this effect.

Appealing people to remain indoors and come out only for necessary work, Tripathi said, "We are keeping an eye over the situation. If required, the lockdown will period will be extended till March 31."

Meanwhile, the state's acting health minister Tarun Bhanot told PTI that the condition of six persons suffering from COVID-19 is stable.

The five coronavirus patients from Jabalpur came directly or indirectly in contact with over 4,000 people and of them, those identified have been advised to remain in isolation as per the protocol, Bhanot said, adding that public support is more important at this juncture.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode also appealed to the media and people not to reveal the identity of the coronavirus- affected persons.

So far, 75 samples from the state have been sent for coronavirus testing.

Of these, six tested positive, 48 turned out negative and results of 21 are awaited, sources said.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 06:10 pm

