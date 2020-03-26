App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Number of cases 649 in India, death toll 13: Health Ministry

Health ministry stated that 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country. Maharashtra reported three deaths, Gujarat two, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry. Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 11:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

