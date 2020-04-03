App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt launches online self-assessment tool

The state government has collaborated with Apollo 24x7 and launched an online tool, which is available at https://covid-19.maharashtra.gov.in/, to help people assess their symptoms at home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government has now taken the fight against the pandemic online, by launching a COVID-19 self-assessment tool.

The government has created a digital platform, wherein citizens can assess their symptoms from the comfort of their homes and later contact authorities if they have any doubts about their condition, an official release stated.

The state government has collaborated with Apollo 24x7 and launched an online tool, which is available at https://covid-19.maharashtra.gov.in/, to help people assess their symptoms at home.

Close

Immediate medical advice and other relevant contact information are also available on this link, the official release said.

related news

As per the guidelines issued by the WHO and Government of India, persons experiencing mild symptoms associated with coronavirus infection are required to self-quarantine or report to a hospital if their condition worsens.

The online self-assessment tool allows the authorities to have a real-time dashboard and helps them keep track of people with strong coronavirus symptoms who have used the tool, the release stated.

Apart from this, the platform also has dos and don'ts, helpline numbers and other information about the pandemic.

The authorities also plan to upgrade the tool with a facility to avail healthcare advice over phone or video calls from doctors, it was stated.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.