App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra Governor announces austerity measures to reduce Raj Bhavan expenses

Bhagat Singh Koshyari had already contributed one month of his salary and pledged 30 percent of his salary for one year to PM CARES Fund for COVID - 19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on May 28 announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures, a statement said today.

The Governor gave instructions to Raj Bhavan to undertake certain measures, like the cancellation of Independence Day Reception in Pune and the stoppage of new recruitment until further orders, to reduce its expenses.

Other measures include stoppage to any new major construction / repairing works in Raj Bhavan. "Only ongoing works will be continued and completed," the statement said.

Close

The proposal for the purchase of a new car for Raj Bhavan has also been deferred.

related news

"The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order. The practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower-pots. Meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel," the statement said.

"It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 percent of the budget of Raj Bhavan in the current financial year," the statement said.

Koshyari had already contributed one month of his salary and pledged 30 percent of his salary for one year to PM CARES Fund for COVID - 19.

"In the Governor’s estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of the people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of the coronavirus disease," the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon