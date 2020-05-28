Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra Governor announces austerity measures to reduce Raj Bhavan expenses

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on May 28 announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures, a statement said today.

The Governor gave instructions to Raj Bhavan to undertake certain measures, like the cancellation of Independence Day Reception in Pune and the stoppage of new recruitment until further orders, to reduce its expenses.

Other measures include stoppage to any new major construction / repairing works in Raj Bhavan. "Only ongoing works will be continued and completed," the statement said.

The proposal for the purchase of a new car for Raj Bhavan has also been deferred.

"The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order. The practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower-pots. Meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel," the statement said.

"It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 percent of the budget of Raj Bhavan in the current financial year," the statement said.

Koshyari had already contributed one month of his salary and pledged 30 percent of his salary for one year to PM CARES Fund for COVID - 19.

"In the Governor’s estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of the people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of the coronavirus disease," the statement said.



