you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Maha COVID-19 tally jumps to 781; 33 new cases

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

PTI
A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu)
A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu)

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

"The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said.

The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 11:50 am

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

