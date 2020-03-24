Coronavirus pandemic | Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on March 24.

4.02 pm

Centre asks states to allow veterinary hospitals, clinics to function amid lockdown.

3.56 pm

A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials say.

3.52 pm

Big retailers, which are presently dispensing only essential items, are taking precautionary measures like restricted entry and marked lines to maintain social distancing to avoid coronavirus infection at their stores.

3.35 pm

A large number of zoos across the country are facing "severe hardships" in arranging food and water for animals due to restrictions imposed for containing the coronavirus, Central Zoo Authority says.

3.33 pm

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, health department says.

3.30 pm

The Election Commission defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

3.28 pm

The Indian Railways says it is ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country despite coronavirus pandemic forcing suspension of all passenger services.

3.22 pm

Pune-based firm develops testing kit for faster confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

3.12 pm

The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand is strictly enforced with the administration not allowing even grocery shops to remain open and private vehicles on the roads after 10 am.

3.11 pm

The Punjab government seeks Rs 150 crore assistance from the Centre to combat coronavirus outbreak.

3.08 pm

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, senior official says.

3.00 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extends deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to June 30.

2.51 pm

Two persons who tested positive for coronavirus recovered and were released from the hospital in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

2.40 pm

The Delhi Police says it will address queries regarding lockdown through social media.

2.36 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on says an economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown will be announced very soon.

2.34 pm

BSP president Mayawati asks Centre, state govt to provide financial assistance to poor.

2.12 pm

A statewide curfew is declared in Manipur after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19.

2.06 pm

UP govt decides to extend lockdown to entire state to combat coronavirus

1.43 pm

The UN's telecom body has launched a new platform to help global networks remain “safer, stronger and more connected” during the current coronavirus crisis.

1.40 pm

US President Donald Trump indicates he is unlikely to follow suggestions of his medical advisors on a complete shutdown to tackle coronavirus outbreak as he says such a move would have tremendous repercussions on the country's economy.

1.03 pm

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12.54 pm

With classes and exams suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities request educational institutions to allow their hostels to be used as quarantine facilities.

12.45 pm

SBI Life says safety of its staff is of utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak and the insurer fully supports work from home policy.

12.41 pm

Centre advices state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

12.31 pm

Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on March 25 till March 31 to check coronavirus spread, a senior official says.

11.56 am

Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

11.27 am

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say.

11.25 am

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control.

11.24 am

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says.

11.15 am

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on March 24 on the coronavirus outbreak.

11.14 am

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

10.31 am

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed.

9.41 am

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

9.31 am

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data.

8.36 am

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak.