Coronavirus pandemic | Karnataka govt to use app that lets devotees book temple rituals online

Karnataka government, which decided to open temples in the state from June 1, will be using an app through which devotees will be able to book rituals as per charges prescribed by any particular temple.

The app, named PurePrayer, is powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies and will help devotees across the state in booking "pujas and sevas" at 52 prominent temples in the state, including Mysuru’s Shri Chamundeshwari Temple and Bengaluru’s Shri Someshwara Swamy Temple.

The app, which is available for Android and iOS users, will not add any additional service charge or convenience fee. Apart from enabling the devotees to book rituals online, PurePrayer also gives users access to Vedic horoscopes and "premium astrology reports". Moreover, the app also offers users DIY kits to perform 'pujas' or rituals at home.

"We have had discussions with the Chief Minister (of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa) regarding Muzrai department, during which it was decided to open temples from June 1. The temples will be opened to offer puja and daily rituals, (but) we are not permitting temple fairs and events. We also have PurePrayer app for our devotees through which they can participate in temple rituals from their home," state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

"This initiative has been taken to connect devotees to the divine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have worked closely with the office of the Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment, adhering to all prescribed guidelines ," Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, said.

"As an organisation, we have actively worked towards solutions for devotees to offer their prayers to God seamlessly," Ranga said, adding that they are using technology to "bring temples closer to the devotees".

Temples in the state were closed for devotees for over two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Recently, the commissioner of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments had written to deputy commissioners of 15 districts, also executive officers and administrators of 'A' grade temples, seeking information on sevas offered at temples under their jurisdictions and those for which option can be provided for devotees to do advance booking online.



