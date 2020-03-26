App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian students can return to India after travel ban is lifted: Indian embassy

On March 17, the Indian government banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid stepped up efforts against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Hundreds of Indian students, stranded in the Philippines, can fly back to India when the temporary travel ban is lifted, the Indian embassy here said on March 26, assuring all possible help to the distressed citizens.

"Embassy is in regular contact with students in Perpetual Help. Shops & essential stores in area open. Indian restaurants are ready to deliver. 16,000 Indian students in Philippines are advised- can travel to India when temporary ban is lifted. Emergency no. 09477836524," the embassy said in a tweet.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, India last week banned the landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 to 29 while asking the Civil Aviation ministry and Railways to suspend all concessional travel on flights and trains, except for students, patients and disabled people.

Over 40 people have died from the novel coronavirus disease in the Philippines and the country has recorded more than 700 infections, according to worldometer, a website that tacks the number of global deaths due to COVID-19.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 21,293 with more than 471,518 cases reported in over 170 countries and territories, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Philippines

