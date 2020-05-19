Coronavirus pandemic | Increased use of social media during lockdown leading to stress among youngsters: Study

Being glued to social media for hours at a stretch during the lockdown is leading to increased stress levels among youngsters, a Hindustan Times report has said citing a study conducted by professors of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The study surveyed youngsters from middle and upper middle-class families and found that they spend, on an average, six and a half hours every day on social media platforms. The study, according to the newspaper, is based on responses of more than 300 students in the age group of 18-25.

Of these 300, 185 were females and 123 were males, according to the report.

"The average time being spent on social media (by those surveyed) was found to be 6.75 hours, with a standard deviation of 3.35 hours per day," the study said. Over 44 percent of those surveyed agreed that social media is increasing their stress.

"Students are stressed over their studies, exams, placements as they are facing an uncertain future. The final year undergraduate and postgraduate students are worst affected as many companies are rescinding job offers. Our findings suggest that the more they are stressed over COVID, the more they use social media, which in turn lowers their well-being," LSR Faculty member Dr Kanika Ahuja told the newspaper.

While the study revealed that those surveyed are facing stressors which include academic pressure, financial problems, time management and life stage transitions, among other things, "pandemic-related content" could also be a cause for stress, the study said.

"Though it was not explored further, it is possible that pandemic-related content, sometimes fake videos, increasing reports of infections, deaths and spread of the disease all over the internet could be distressing," it said.

"Students are using social media like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, for over six and a half hours on an average every day. The abundance of information reported through social media results in social distancing, but not mental distancing," Ahuja said.



