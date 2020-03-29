App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Addressing a digital press conference here, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.

Addressing a digital press conference here, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.

"A large number of people are returning from cities they work into their villages due to the coronavirus lockdown. I appeal to them, please stay wherever you are," he said.

"We have seen what has happened in some of the developed countries like the US and Italy. Thankfully, India is not in that stage yet. But going into a crowd will invite risks of infection," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has made arrangements in schools for lodging purposes, the chief minister said.

"We have emptied the stadiums and made arrangements for people to stay there too if the need arises. We are giving free food to 4 lakh people daily. Let's fight this together," he added.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus lockdown #Covid-19 #Delhi #India

