you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Permits were granted for one day, one year and lifetime

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After opening of liquor shops in Maharashtra led to crowding and flouting of social distancing norms, the state government, in an order on May 11, allowed home delivery of alcohol for those who have the permit.

The home delivery is scheduled to start from May 15, Friday, since the state Excise Department has said it will need one more day to issue passes to delivery boys deputed by the alcohol stores.

"The home delivery of liquor will commence from Friday across the state, where the shops are already opened in the non-containment zones. One shop owner cannot appoint more than 10 delivery persons and one delivery person cannot carry more than 24 bottles of permitted liquor in one time," a guideline released by the state government has said.

The question many would be asking, then, is how to procure your drinking licence in Mumbai? Before the coronavirus outbreak, you needed a Rs 5 court stamp and certain documents, including address proof, one stamp-sized photograph (25 mm X 35 mm) and one passport-sized photograph and photocopies of proof of ID issued by the government.

Permits were granted for one day, one year and lifetime. Now, however, with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Maharashtra State Excise Department website has listed services for citizens, in which, for one year or lifelong permit, one would need these set of documents, but for one day permission for both country and foreign liquor, no documents are required.

There are also some reports which suggest that e-token system, too, could be started in Maharashtra. Under this system, a person can get a token by registering on the state excise departments portal and then go to the shop to buy liquor.

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

