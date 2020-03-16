App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Health worker arrested in Rajasthan for spreading fake news about COVID-19

Anil Tank, a contractual employee who worked as a senior treatment supervisor in Mahuwa, was found circulating fake news related to positive number of COVID-19 cases being found in the state and isolation wards being set up to treat the patients, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A health worker posted in Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested and his services were terminated for allegedly spreading fake news about the coronavirus, police said on March 16.

Mahuwa circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said Tank was arrested for his "statement conducing to public mischief".

Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Pooranmal Meena said, "The employee was terminated from the service for spreading rumour on social media.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 11:45 am

