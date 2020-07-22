Coronavirus pandemic | Footfalls at malls remain low, but doubles two weeks after Unlock 2.0

Footfalls at malls have doubled two weeks after Unlock 2.0, which began on July 1, but remain at only 30 percent of pre-lockdown levels.

Demand for comfort wear, electronics, skin care and beauty products and deep discounts by high-end brands helped boost footfalls, The Economic Times reported.

Sales of electronics have recovered to pre-COVID levels and other segments (except apparel) are seeing an increase as well, mall operators told the paper.

Malls were shuttered during the lockdown, and reopened in June with strict guidelines on social distancing.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

"We understand that there are apprehensions on coming to the mall, so we have created a drive through at every mall. Customers can shop on our internal app and come to the mall just to pick it up. Our luxury mall is recovering faster since the crowd anyway is usually less there," Pushpa Bector, Executive Director of DLF shopping malls told the publication.

"Kerbside pickup is gaining traction and now people have started coming out to dine also. Some of the luxury brands are even offering appointments to ensure social distancing," Bector added.

After electronics, skincare and footwear segments are seeing strong sales volumes, the article quotes mall operators as saying.

"On the sales front, categories such as, personal care/grooming, beauty and electronics have seen great demand after reopening. Currently, a lot of brands are on sale or offering various offers/discounts as this period also coincides with the mid-year end of season sales," Nimish Arora, Director and CEO of Select CITYWALK, told the paper.

The report said that after Unlock 2.0, Select CITYWALK recorded an average of 10,000 footfalls per day, lower than the average of 35,000-40,000 average before the COVID-19 outbreak.