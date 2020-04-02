App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Five new COVID-19 patients found in Kalyan-Dombivali area

Four of the newly detected patients were from Dombivali East while one was from Kalyan East, the KDMC said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu)
A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu)

With five more persons testing positive, the number of coronavirus patients in the limits of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district rose to 19, the civic body said on Thursday.

Four of the newly detected patients were from Dombivali East while one was from Kalyan East, the KDMC said in a release.

Three patients in Dombivali East had attended a wedding on March 19, while a fourth had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient.

Close
Meanwhile, the patient who was the first in KDMC area to be detected with coronavirus and two his family members have been discharged from hospital as they recovered from the infection, the release said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.