you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Five fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A masked man stands for a thermal screening in a compound of a housing society. (Image credit: Shome Basu)
Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38. Of the five cases, two each were reported from Srinagar and Budgam districts, while another from north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Five more positive cases confirmed in Kashmir," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Of the total 38 cases, 29 have been reported from the valley, while nine from Jammu region.

Two patients, both from the valley, died, while two have recovered.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Jammu and Kashmir

