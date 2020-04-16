Coronavirus pandemic | Exporters may resume operations after April 20: Report

Most exporters will be able to gradually recommence operations from April 20 after the government eased some lockdown guidelines, The Hindu BusinessLine has reported.

The home ministry on April 15 released a set of guidelines, permitting manufacturing in special economic zones, export-oriented units and rural areas from April 20.

"This will help in opening of about 80-85 percent of the manufacturing gradually and bring exports and manufacturing back on track," Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India has extended to May 3 the nationwide lockdown as coronavirus infections inch up.

Exporters will have to comply with the guidelines such as social distancing, use of masks, hygiene practices and staff limit.

Resuming some operations will give a "psychological boost" to migrant workers, according to FIEO.

Saraf added that resuming operations would ease the pressure on the industry, since they have to pay wages and other charges.

Apparel exporters have been requesting they be allowed to resume operations irrespective of location.

A Sakthivel from the Apparel Export Promotion Council said the organisation would ensure that all guidelines were strictly followed.

"All units, which export a minimum of 50 percent of their turnover, should be allowed to operate under the guidelines prescribed for SEZs and EoUs," Sakthivel said.

The government's decision to allow ports to begin cargo movement from April 20 will also provide a relief to exporters.

In March 2020, India's exports declined 34.6 percent year-on-year to $21.41 billion, according to commerce ministry data.