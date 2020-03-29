App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Ensure no one sleeps hungry during lockdown: UP CM to nodal officers

He asked them to co-ordinate with their respective state governments and local administrations, and ensure availability of food and lodging facilities for the people of UP, who are stranded in various states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with 12 nodal officers of UP who have been appointed in different states and asked them to ensure that no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in view of coronavirus outbreak.

"Lockdown means a person stays wherever he/she is, and it should be implemented in everyone's interest. This will ensure health safety," an official statement, quoting the chief minister, said.

"Efforts should be made to speak politely to the affected person and his/her problems must be resolved," the CM said.

While reviewing the lockdown situation in the state with the senior UP government officials at his residence, Adityanath said his dispensation is working in coordination with the Centre in the fight against coronavirus.

"People who have arrived in the state from outside in the past three days should be identified, and the suspected persons should be home quarantined," the chief minister said.

He issued directions that services of retired doctors of command hospitals must be availed in these extraordinary times.

Adityanath appealed to the landlords not to charge rent if their tenants happen to be daily-wage labourers.

According to the statement, Rs 1,000 was transferred to the accounts of nearly one lakh labourers on March 28 under the Shramik Bharan Poshan Yojana.

Banks in the state will remain open for two hours on Ram Navami which is on April 2, the statement added.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

