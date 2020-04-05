App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Chidambaram advocates aggressive testing for COVID-19

He also welcomed the ICMR's advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus will be effective only if "we test, detect, isolate and then treat".

He also welcomed the ICMR's advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue.

"CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy. Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let the government start aggressive testing today.

"A lockdown will be effective only if we TEST, TEST, DETECT, ISOLATE and TREAT. That is the lesson from Japan, South Korea and Singapore," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also said, "I welcome ICMR's new advice to government to do 'rapid antibody tests” starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue."

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 01:16 am

tags #Congress #coronavirus #ICMR #P Chidambaram

