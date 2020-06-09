App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai

Dixit, who was 55, served as chief engineer in the water supply department of the civic body

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit passed away of COVID-19 infection on June 9 in Mumbai.

Dixit, who was 55, served as chief engineer in the water supply department of the civic body. He had joined the BMC as sub-engineer in 1987, and had been involved in a number of projects related to waterworks in the city.

Dixit had also played a role in the construction of a 'jumbo facility' for COVID-19 patients at NSCI in Mumbai, and had also been given the responsibility of looking after water supply in the city after the announcement of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of BMC staffers have succumbed to the infection in Mumbai, which is the worst-hit city in India with nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases being reported. BMC officials have said civic body personnel have been getting infected largely due to the lack of proper safety equipment even as they are assigned 'COVID duty'.

Earlier, BMC had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to families of staffers who die due to coronavirus. The scheme, the civic body had said, will be applicable from March 1 to September 30, 2020.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

