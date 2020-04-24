App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | ASHA worker attempts suicide after being abused for helping patient in quarantine

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the ASHA worker in hospital. She is currently admitted in the ICU

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker in Mysuru attempted suicide after a gram panchayat worker verbally abused her for going to Srirangpatna taluk, in Karnataka, to home quarantine a person.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a person with acute respiratory infection, who was admitted to a nursing home in Mysuru city, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Subsequently, all patients from the nursing home had to be quarantined.

One from Huralikyathanhalli village was also admitted in the nursing home. After receiving information from the gram panchayat, ASHA worker Meenakshi went to the patient's house to help him quarantine. Things took an ugly turn when the patient called up the gram panchayat worker and chided him for divulging his information to the ASHA worker.

Later, the gram panchayat worker allegedly abused Meenakshi. Following the incident, Meenakshi attempted to take her life.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the ASHA worker in hospital, said she is currently admitted in the ICU. A complaint has been filed in Arakere police station in this regard.

The Union cabinet recently passed an ordinance to punish those who attack health care workers, with three years' imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine. The ordinance also provides compensation for injury and damage to/loss of property in such cases. The offender will also be liable to pay compensation to the victim and twice the fair market value for damage of property.

The ordinance covers public and clinical healthcare service providers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedical workers, community health workers and persons empowered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, to take outbreak prevention measures.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #ASHA workers #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #India

