Coronavirus pandemic | 9 returnees from Iran at Army quarantine facility in Rajasthan test positive for COVID-19

A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020 (Reuters)

Nine people at a quarantine facility being run by the Indian Army in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have tested positive for coronavirus, NDTV has reported.

There are over 484 people who were flown back from Iran at the facility. They were being tested since their quarantine period was coming to an end, but officials said that no one will be allowed to leave the facility at this point.

Iran is one of the worst affected countries in the world, with more than 40,000 cases and over 2,000 virus-related deaths reported from the country.

Follow all the LIVE Updates here.

Earlier, four persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83.

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway, officials said.