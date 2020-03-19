Coronavirus pandemic: 5 long distance trains, and 8 passenger trains cancelled in southern India

Southern Railway on March 19 announced the cancellation of five long distance, and eight passenger trains due to poor turnout of people following the coronavirus outbreak.

In view of poor patronage, more trains have been additionally cancelled, a railway press release said.

The following trains have been cancelled with their pairing service:

The Thiruvananthapuram Central Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express would not operate on March 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Ernakulam Jn. Duronto Express would not run on March 21, 24, 28 and 31.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Express on March 21 and 28.

The Mangalore Central Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express would not run from March 20 to 31.

The Tiruchchirappalli Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express from March 20 to 31.

The railway has also cancelled eight passenger trains from March 19 to March 31, while partially cancelling the Guruvayur-Punallur passenger between Kollam and Punallur, the release said.