you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 01:16 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic: 275 Indians evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

A preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in the morning of March 29, an official said.
He said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, 133 were female and 142 male, including two infants and four children.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

