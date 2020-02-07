Coronavirus outbreak | Indian scientist in Australia helps grow first batch of virus for preclinical studies

The novel Coronavirus (nCov) has claimed over 600, with 30,000 confirmed infected cases. While scientists and researchers are looking for a cure, a team led by an Indian scientist in Australia has grown the first batch of the virus in sufficient stock for forthcoming studies.

This first batch of the virus was developed in a high-security lab at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) by the Indian citizen Professor SS Vasan-led team, The Times of India reported.

Researchers at Australia’s Doherty Institute were able to isolate the virus from a human sample. However, the growth of this virus at the CSIRO is of high importance considering the scale needed to conduct preclinical trials.

Vasan, who is a BITS Pilani and IISc-Bengaluru alumnus, told TOI that with the real isolated virus, it is quicker to perform ‘preclinical studies on the relative efficacy of vaccine candidates under development.’

He also informed about the work on diagnostics, surveillance, and response carried out by his colleagues at the Animal Health Laboratory in Australia. “Another part of the CSIRO (Manufacturing) is supporting the scale up of vaccine antigens being developed by the University of Queensland,” Vasan told the publication.

He believes that the studies will now accelerate the development and evaluation of therapeutics to compliment vaccines. The lab in CSIRO will now work on increasing the virus stock for preclinical studies.

Vasan has also worked on dengue, zika and chikungunya prior to nCov.