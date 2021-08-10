Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 4,505 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 7,568 recoveries

August 10, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 percent. Cumulatively, 50.86 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning. India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 447 new fatalities include 151 from Maharashtra and 93 from Kerala. A total of 4,28,309 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,33,996 from Maharashtra, 36,793 from Karnataka, 34,317 from Tamil Nadu, 25,066 from Delhi, 22,773 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,229 from West Bengal and 17,747 from Kerala. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

