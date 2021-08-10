MARKET NEWS

August 10, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 4,505 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 7,568 recoveries

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As many as 13,71,871 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,17,67,232.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 which comprise 1.27 percent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19
recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 percent. Cumulatively, 50.86 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning. India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 447 new fatalities include 151 from Maharashtra and 93 from Kerala. A total of 4,28,309 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,33,996 from Maharashtra, 36,793 from Karnataka, 34,317 from Tamil Nadu, 25,066 from Delhi, 22,773 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,229 from West Bengal and 17,747 from Kerala. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • August 10, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for Covid variants: BioNTech chief

    The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said Monday. "It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case," Ugur Sahin told journalists. 

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa's COVID-19 caseload rises by 61 and reached 1,71,944, while 148 people recovered from the infection

    Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 61 and reached 1,71,944 on Monday, while 148 people recovered from the infection, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 3,164 as four more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said. 

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nepal reports 3,651 new COVID-19 infections

    Nepal reported 3,651 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 787,006 as of Monday, according to the health ministry.

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths

    Karnataka has reported 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, taking the total number of cases  to 29,19,711 and the fatalities to 36,817 till date, the Department of Health said.

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 208 COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020

    The financial capital on Monday reported 208 coronavirus positive cases, the lowest addition in a day after April last year, and three fatalities for the second time this month, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. A total of 372 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 7,15,389, he said.

    Mumbai's average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent. With new additions, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 infections and fatalities reached 7,37,724 and 15,954, respectively, he said. Mumbai has been reporting below 500 cases for the last 25 days. Notably, Mumbai has already reported less than 300 cases in a day on three occasions, including on Monday, since the beginning of this month. On August 2 and 3, Mumbai recorded 259 and 288 cases, respectively.

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra sees 4,505 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 7,568 recoveries

    Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,505 new coronavirus positive cases and 68 fatalities while 7,568 patients recovered, a health department official said. With the new additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections and the death toll climbed to 63,57,833 and 1,34,064, respectively. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 61,51,956 and active cases at 68,375. With the new additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections and the death toll climbed to 63,57,833 and 1,34,064, respectively.

  • August 10, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

