Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi asks Gayatri Parivar head to create awareness on COVID-19

Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya assured the Prime Minister of all possible help to contain the spread of the pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya via video-conference, soliciting his help in creating awareness about COVID-19.

"Being a physician by training, you can educate people about the scientific ways in which they can save themselves from coronavirus," Modi told him.

Pandya assured the Prime Minister of all possible help to contain the spread of the pandemic. He also apprised Modi on the steps being taken by Gayatri Parivar to provide food packets to stranded people during the ongoing lockdown.

Modi talked to Pandya as part of his discussions on the coronavirus situation with spiritual leaders including Yoga guru Ramdev, Shri Shri Ravishankar and Jaggi Vasudev.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gayatri Parivar #Narendra Modi #Pranav Pandya #Prime Minister

