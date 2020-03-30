Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi asks Gayatri Parivar head to create awareness on COVID-19

Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya assured the Prime Minister of all possible help to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya via video-conference, soliciting his help in creating awareness about COVID-19.
"Being a physician by training, you can educate people about the scientific ways in which they can save themselves from coronavirus," Modi told him.
Pandya assured the Prime Minister of all possible help to contain the spread of the pandemic. He also apprised Modi on the steps being taken by Gayatri Parivar to provide food packets to stranded people during the ongoing lockdown.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!